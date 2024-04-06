SiriusXM Tees Off 2024 Masters Radio Coverage From Augusta

As Masters Tournament week begins in Augusta, SiriusXM is again offering full coverage on Masters Radio via satellite radio or streaming. The live Tournament broadcast will air from Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14, beginning each day at 2p ET until the end of play.

Programming starts with the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, April 10, with David Marr III and Hale Irwin among the hosts. The week also includes special programming like the Seve and Me audio documentary and Backstory: The Masters, offering stories from the tournament’s history and its impact on golf.

Once the competition is underway, Masters Radio will offer live coverage of featured groups in the mornings and early afternoons before the main broadcast starts. Mike Tirico will lead the play-by-play coverage, joined by analyst and former Masters competitor Steve Melnyk. On-course action will be covered by a team of experienced commentators, including John Maginnes, Brian Katrek, Maureen Madill, and Johnson Wagner.

Pre- and post-round coverage will further extend the Masters experience, with Taylor Zarzour, Brian Katrek, and other experts delivering updates and insights.

SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein remarked, “The Masters is always one of the most anticipated weeks on the sports calendar, and our team at SiriusXM prides themselves on bringing our listeners across the country closer to everything happening that week at Augusta National.”