Tommy Jordan Swaps Philly Fill-Ins For New Hampshire Mornings

Saga Communications is welcoming Tommy Jordan back to the company for mornings on 96.5 Live Free Country (WMLL) in Manchester, NH. Jordan will co-host alongside current host and New Hampshire native Laura Stelchook.

Before moving to Live Free Country, Jordan worked for Audacy Philadelphia doing weekends and fill-in shifts with B101 (WBEB). Prior to that, he spent five years as a syndicated freelance personality after a year on mornings at Saga’s Q108 in Clarksville, TN.

With the addition of Jordan, WMLL has fully filled out its live and local weekday lineup with Mark Healey on middays, Michael James in the afternoons, and Sophie Sargent taking 7p to midnight.

Tommy Jordan said, “I am thrilled for this opportunity! Thank you to Lucy Lange for bringing me back to the Saga family. I am so excited to be in New England and working with Laura.”

WMLL Brand Manager Michael Czarnecki commented, “In an era where more and more stations are using out of state remote voice trackers, syndication, and corporate playlists, we are so fortunate and thrilled to offer local talent and local programming to super serve southern New Hampshire.”

Market President Lucy Lange added, “Our company is firmly committed to supporting our local community, the only way you can do that, is being part of the fabric of the cities and towns we serve. Listeners are smart, they know if you are local. Tommy is the perfect complement to 96.5 Live Free Country local team.”