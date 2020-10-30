How Big Advertisers Use Audio in Their Marketing Mix

“What motivates an advertiser to go from zero to $100M in three years — and keep their foot on the gas during a pandemic?” Brad Kelly, Nielsen Audio

At Forecast LIVE, December 8-9, Kelly poses that question and more with one of the most knowledgeable and respected experts in the world of advertising: John Fix, senior manager and media analyst at Procter & Gamble.

John Fix is the senior media analyst for the NA Oral Care Category at Procter & Gamble. Fix works with the in-house team to plan, buy, and measure across the media portfolio for brands including Crest, Oral-B, Scope, and Fixodent. He is part of the Analytics & Insights organization within P&G that is responsible for measurement of performance that ranges from reach to sales attribution.

Brad Kelly is the managing director for Nielsen Audio. He oversees all sales and account management activity within the United States for the company’s core radio business unit. Kelly leads a team of salespeople and client service representatives who sell and service the Nielsen Audio suite nationally to 4,000+ radio stations, networks, rep firms and related broadcast organizations.

Find out why marketers have made audio part of their marketing mix, where radio fits into the equation, and how analytics can make audio content more relevant in the future.

