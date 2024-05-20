California Radio Group Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Financial complications extending from the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a Northern California broadcaster filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. D&H Broadcasting owns South Lake Tahoe’s NewsTalk 1490 (KOWL-AM) and 93.9 The Lake (KRLT).

Owner, General Manager, and KRLT afternoon host Steve Harness previously worked as an on-air personality for Entercom radio stations before becoming General Manager for KOWL and KRLT under Cherry Creek Radio. In July 2015, he purchased the stations for $650,000, taking one-third ownership alongside Jay Harness and Stacy Driskill.

The pandemic cut the stations’ revenue by 80%, and efforts to save the station via a GoFundMe only raised $7,500 of the $100,000 goal.

In December 2023, Harness told South Tahoe Now that an unnamed broadcasting veteran was interested in taking over ownership. By mid-April, KRLT morning host Howie Nave shared on Facebook that his morning show would continue under new ownership. No details about the new owner or an asset purchase agreement were ever filed with the FCC.

Instead, Harness disclosed that D&H Broadcasting filed for bankruptcy on December 29, with an amendment on February 2. The assets are valued between $100,001 and $500,000, while liabilities range from $500,001 to $1 million.

Among the largest unsecured creditors are Jerry Evans Broadcasting and the US Small Business Administration, owed $298,000 and $198,000, respectively. Music licensing fees also remain unpaid.

This filing grants “debtor in possession” status to D&H at the FCC, with relevant paperwork submitted to the Commission’s License and Management System.