Singer/Songwriter Launches Podcast

Talk to Chuck with Chuck Wicks, is a new iHeartRadio Original Podcast. It will be distributed by the Bobby Bones Nashville Podcast Network.

Talk to Chuck features the singer and songwriter as he shares his unique perspective on what’s happening in the world of country music. The program will feature music artists, celebrities, athletes, and others who share a love for Country music.

“Chuck has been a good friend of mine for a couple years and someone I admire in a lot of ways, especially for his determination and storytelling,” said Bones. “He has such an interesting perspective that I know our listeners and beyond will be drawn to. I’m pumped to welcome him to the Nashville Podcast Network!”

New episodes will drop on Mondays and Thursdays