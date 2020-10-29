Entercom And FanDuel Partner

Entercom and FanDuel have agreed to a six-year partnership designating FanDuel, as the official sportsbook partner of Entercom across its platforms. The deal gives Entercom listeners access to FanDuel odds, insight, and promotion via Entercom on-air stations and personalities.

“We are focused on delivering the best sports betting experience for our audiences in markets where legalized sports betting will be pervasive,” said David Field, President/CEO. “The marketplace is growing exponentially and FanDuel is an ideal partner to take full advantage of the influence and reach of Entercom’s robust sports platforms.”

“In the two years we have been doing business with Entercom, it is abundantly clear to us that their authentic connection to sports fans is one of the best ways for us to engage FanDuel customers, said said Matthew King, CEO, FanDuel. “We will work together to offer sports fans access to information wherever, whenever, and however they consume content, providing them with the tools to learn and win.”