Baltimore Public Media Taps Dr. Bradley Schlaggar For Board Chair

Baltimore Public Media, the operator of WYPR and WTMD, has announced Dr. Bradley Schlaggar as the new Chair of its Board of Directors. Dr. Schlaggar previously spent six years on the Friends Board of St. Louis Public Radio.

He is President and CEO of the Kennedy Krieger Institute and is also a Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Schlaggar commented, “I’ve been a fan, consumer, and member of public radio stations for nearly four decades. I believe that public media plays critically important roles in local communities for news, arts, music, and culture. Baltimore Public Media—WYPR and WTMD and their outstanding staffs—exemplifies those critical roles for our region.”

“Working with president and general manager Craig Swagler, and the outstanding staffs of both stations, I’m thrilled to be able to support, along with our superb board of directors, Baltimore Public Media’s mission and exciting next grand chapter,” he added.

Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager Craig Swagler stated, “Brad’s passion for public radio and commitment to community engagement make him the ideal leader to guide Baltimore Public Media into its next chapter. His dedication to community will strengthen our mission and continue to help grow and enrich our impact.”