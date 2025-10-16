Spotify Partners With Netflix To Stream Video Podcasts in 2026

Spotify is expanding its podcast footprint with a partnership that brings select video podcasts to Netflix for the first time, starting in early 2026. The rollout begins in the United States before expanding to additional global markets later in the year.

The agreement includes Spotify originals such as The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer NFL Show, and Dissect, alongside additional programs spanning sports, culture, and true crime. The collaboration signals both companies’ continued push into cross-platform storytelling and hybrid media experiences.

Spotify VP Head of Podcasts Roman Wasenmüller said, “This partnership marks a new chapter for podcasting. Together with Netflix, we’re expanding discovery, helping creators reach new audiences, and giving fans around the world the chance to experience the stories they love and uncover favorites they never expected. This offers more choice to creators and unlocks a completely new distribution opportunity.”

Netflix VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy Lauren Smith said, “At Netflix, we’re always looking for new ways to entertain our members, wherever and however they want to watch. As video podcasts continue to grow in popularity, our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both Netflix and Spotify audiences. From pop culture and lifestyle to true crime and sports, this curated selection of video podcasts adds fresh voices and new perspectives to Netflix, making our entertainment lineup more exciting than ever.”