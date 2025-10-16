BFOA Seeks Year-End Support for Colleagues in Need

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has launched its annual Year-End Giving Campaign, calling on radio and television professionals to contribute tax-deductible personal and corporate donations to support colleagues facing financial hardship.

The BFOA is the only organization dedicated exclusively to providing emergency and monthly financial assistance to broadcasters impacted by illness, injury, or natural disaster.

This year’s campaign will coincide with the next Media Mixer, being held at the National Association of Broadcasters headquarters in Washington, DC, on Thursday, November 6.

On average, the BFOA assists about 400 current and former broadcasters in need annually through two grant programs: monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy stated, “Our grants offer a ‘hand-up’ to colleagues during trying times. Monthly and emergency grants are often the only financial resource for our colleagues in need, and the funding for those grants is dependent on donations from individuals and companies within broadcasting. Our 100% Give with Confidence score from Charity Navigator ensures contributions go directly to those in our business who need it most.”

BFOA Chairman Scott Herman remarked, “The BFOA is dedicated to taking care of our peers in the TV and radio industry. Support from broadcast groups and related companies is critical to sustaining our mission. Whether it’s a monthly grant or one-time aid in response to an emergency, the Broadcasters Foundation is often the only financial safety net for our colleagues who are struggling from an illness or disaster.”

For information on how to apply for aid or make a contribution, visit the BFOA website.