MIW & NABLF Ready Townsquare’s McNally For LAUNCH

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio and the NAB Leadership Foundation have named Townsquare Media Texas Broadcast Operations Manager Eunice McNally as the 2026 LAUNCH Program mentee for rising women in radio engineering and technology.

McNally previously spent seven years with iHeartMedia, ultimately serving as Assistant Director of Operations.

Launched in 2023, LAUNCH pairs young talent with senior leaders for a year-long mentorship centered on professional development, skill-building, and career navigation across formats and functions. Participants receive one-on-one coaching, networking opportunities, and structured learning designed to accelerate advancement.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “Eunice is exactly the kind of emerging leader LAUNCH was built to champion. Her hands-on operations experience at Townsquare and iHeart, paired with a learner’s mindset and obvious passion for the craft, signal real leadership potential. We’re excited to provide the mentorship, access, and support that will help her accelerate the next stage of her career.”

McNally remarked, “I’m incredibly grateful to MIW and NABLF for this opportunity. Radio has been my dream since I was ten years old, and I’m eager to learn from leaders who’ve built great teams and great stations. I’m looking forward to sharpening my operational and leadership skills, and paying that support forward to other women in our industry.”

NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke stated, “Partnering with Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio reflects the NAB Leadership Foundation’s deep commitment to cultivating the next generation of engineers and technologists. As the industry continues to innovate, we remain dedicated to developing future leaders and expanding opportunities for incredible talent to build careers in local media.”