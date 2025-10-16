Women to Watch: Kaitlin Reager, iHeartMedia Nashville

For Kaitlin Reager, her radio career started with an opportunity and a little curiosity. “I started my career with iHeart almost 12 years ago in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as a local and national sales assistant,” she says. “When an on-air position opened up, I jumped at the opportunity, starting with weekend shifts and quickly growing into weekdays. Eventually, a position became available in Nashville, and I was offered the chance to take on a new challenge. I didn’t hesitate, and it’s been an incredible ride ever since.”

That leap has paid off. Today, Reager wears multiple hats as both an On-Air Personality and Director of Promotions & Marketing for iHeartMedia Nashville. She keeps listeners company weekday afternoons from 2–7 p.m. on 94.1 ZBQ in Tuscaloosa, weekends on 107.5 The River in Nashville, and leads the promotions and marketing efforts for five stations in one of the company’s most dynamic markets.

Radio wasn’t her first plan, but once she found it, it became her calling. “I always thought I wanted to be a TV talk show host growing up,” she laughs. “But while I was in college, I interned for my local morning radio show, and I instantly fell in love with it. Being behind the microphone just felt natural. After graduating, I took a short break from radio, but of course, I eventually found my way back.”

When it comes to her shows, Reager prides herself on staying connected to her audience, her communities, and her markets. “I follow a mix of local businesses, news outlets, and community pages to stay up to date on what’s happening around town,” she says. “I lived in Tuscaloosa for several years and still travel back frequently to stay connected to the market. With Nashville, it’s a little easier since I live here and can hear about things in real time.”

Her experience has also taught her how to navigate challenging situations with composure and compassion, especially when real-life emergencies strike. “Both Nashville and Tuscaloosa are no strangers to natural disasters,” Reager explains. “The key is maintaining a calm, reassuring demeanor while delivering the most up-to-date information. There have been times I’m talking about tornadoes, and I’m terrified myself, but it helps to remind listeners that while this is scary, we’ll get through it together.”

Of all her professional accomplishments, one that stands out the most to her has nothing to do with ratings or promotions. “I’d say my biggest accomplishment has been the awareness I’ve helped bring to the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter,” she shares. “I created a weekly segment called ‘FURSday,’ where I spotlight a pet in need of adoption. It’s incredibly rewarding to hear from the shelter that people have come in because they heard about a pet on the radio and wanted to adopt or foster.”

Of course, balancing two distinct roles comes with its challenges. “When I’m on-air, one of my biggest challenges is finding ways to connect with listeners who are living a life different than my own,” Reager says. “Some of my audience are parents or at different life stages, so I always share my perspective honestly while keeping theirs in mind. I want everyone to feel like part of the conversation.”

On the promotions side, she adds, “My biggest challenge is blending the goals of programming and sales. I’ve been fortunate to work in both worlds and understand how each operates, but bridging that gap can take finesse. I’ve found that open communication, understanding the ‘why’ behind each need, and finding common ground go a long way toward creating solutions that work for everyone.”

Her advice to young women entering the industry is simple but powerful: “Talk to everyone you can!” she says. “I’ve met so many amazing people in this business, and they all have great advice or a connection that can help you get where you want to go. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want; the answer is always ‘no’ unless you ask.”

As for the future of the industry, Reager believes the key to innovation lies in taking chances. “We’re always tasked with being one step ahead in radio, breaking the story first, creating the viral reel first. But too often we lack the support to take risks and try something different,” she says. “Not everything will work, and that’s okay. But we’ll never know what could work if we don’t step outside the box and give it a shot.”

When she’s not managing promotions or connecting with listeners, Reager is pursuing her current “passion project,” finding the best Old Fashioned in Nashville.

You can follow Kaitlin on Instagram and TikTok @kateface29, or on Facebook at Kate OnTheRadio.