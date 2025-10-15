iHeart Cleveland, Rock Entertainment Team For SportsRadio 99.1

Rock Entertainment Group and iHeartMedia Cleveland have formed a new broadcast partnership that expands radio coverage of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters, and Cleveland Charge with a new station devoted entirely to Cleveland sports.

Under the agreement, the newly created SportsRadio 99.1 (WMMS-HD2) will serve as the flagship for Cleveland Monsters minor league hockey. In addition to Monsters broadcasts, SportsRadio 99.1, which replaced iHeart’s Black Information Network on the signal in September, will feature expanded local coverage, expert analysis, and simulcasts of Rock Entertainment Sports Network programming, along with coverage of other Ohio-based events.

All Cavaliers games will air live on 100.7 WMMS and Newsradio WTAM 1100/106.9. The Cleveland Charge will be carried on REAL 106.1 (WAKS-HD2).

Rock Entertainment Group Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Michael Conley said, “Fan experience always comes first at Rock Entertainment Group. Providing a robust new platform for our community to connect and support our teams helps us continue to elevate how fans engage with Cleveland sports. Our collaboration with iHeartMedia demonstrates our shared commitment to accessible, high-quality coverage and innovative experiences. Together, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to share their passion for Cleveland sports.”

iHeartMedia Area President Keith Hotchkiss said, “It’s an honor to continue our decades-long partnership with the Cavs Operating Company, and we’re excited to bring this innovative new partnership to life with Rock Entertainment Group. Combining this coverage with iHeart’s unparalleled reach of more than 90% of our markets, we’re excited to give sports fans access to the great coverage Rock Entertainment Sports will provide.”