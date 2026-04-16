Countdown to NAB Show 2026: Benztown’s Dave “Chachi” Denes

In the week leading up to NAB Show 2026, Radio Ink continues our special series of pre-conference conversations with some of radio’s biggest innovators.

With radio’s workflows reshaping at a record pace, Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes is heading to Las Vegas with a measured read on the moment: disruption is real, but so is the opportunity. Today, we talk with Chachi about his conviction that the broadcasters who find the right balance between technology and human connection will come out ahead.

Radio Ink: NAB Show 2026 is putting AI front and center again. Benztown has been building toward AI-powered imaging for several years, with a big step forward in the launch of AirReady. What conversations have you been having with others in the industry about AI, and what are you anticipating in that regard at NAB?

Dave “Chachi” Denes: I do think there’s some real anxiety around AI right now, and understandably so. According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, there were approximately 52,000 tech layoffs in Q1 across companies like Amazon, Block, and Oracle, with much of that attributed to AI-driven efficiencies.

That said, the broader picture is more balanced. The most recent jobs report showed U.S. payrolls adding 178,000 jobs in March, above expectations, with unemployment at 4.3%, which remains a healthy level. To me, those numbers tell two stories: AI is absolutely a disruptor, but some of the fear may be overstated.

What we’re seeing, and what history tends to show, is that disruption creates both pressure and opportunity. The companies and individuals who adapt, learn, and embrace the change are the ones who ultimately benefit the most. That’s going to be true for our business and for the industry as a whole, which is why we continue to innovate with technologies like AirReady and SPECai.

I expect we’ll see some incredible advancements at NAB this year. Our partners at ENCO and Compass (Central Hall Booth 2116) have exciting developments, and we’ll also be introducing two significant advancements to SPECai at the show.

But with all of that said, I remain a firm believer in the power of human connection. Radio continues to resonate in a way that few other media can. AI can enhance what we do, make us more efficient, and unlock new capabilities—but it doesn’t replace the authenticity, creativity, and trust that come from real human voices and real relationships.

In the end, the winners won’t be those who resist AI or those who rely on it entirely, but those who find the right balance between technology and the human touch.

Radio Ink: Other big NAB Show topics: the creator economy, sports, and streaming. Benztown lives at the center of radio’s sound. Which of those themes are you watching most closely, and where does Benztown fit into that picture?

Denes: We want to be right in the middle of all of it. Sports has been a real bright spot for the industry, and it’s an area where we see strong growth for our production services. We already offer a Sports Imaging Library and support a number of sports stations with imaging and VO, but we believe there’s a lot more runway ahead.

At the same time, the creator economy is incredibly compelling. We’re launching a limited-series scripted fiction podcast based on the bestselling book American Afterlife on 4/21, featuring Scarlet Estevez in the lead. It’s our first time working with a true influencer, and it’s been fascinating to see how that ecosystem operates.

To me, this isn’t about competition—it’s about convergence. Radio, podcasting, and TV all have a role to play. The opportunity is in being truly omnichannel and showing up wherever the audience is.

Radio Ink: Your Radio Ink cover story in December dipped into optimism as an operating principle. The industry and the economy are arguably even more unstable than the last time we talked. When it comes to being positive, what do you know or see right now in radio that people may be missing?

Denes: I don’t want to minimize the layoffs we’ve seen. I’ve been there and know firsthand how difficult they are from both sides.

That said, the bottom line is radio works. What the Florida Association of Broadcasters did with John Morgan of Morgan & Morgan is a powerful reminder of that. Radio remains one of the most efficient and trusted mediums on the planet, reaching billions of people worldwide and delivering real results for clients like Morgan & Morgan.

At the same time, I think Meta and Google—the 800-pound gorillas—are at a very interesting crossroads. Meta was recently found liable in New Mexico for violating state consumer protection laws related to child safety on its platforms. Here In California, a jury also found Meta and YouTube liable in a social media addiction case tied to mental health impacts on minors. And there are now more than 1,400 related cases pending.

Taken together, these developments raise important questions around trust, accountability, and long-term effectiveness—areas where radio continues to stand on very solid ground.

Radio Ink: SPECai is a joint venture with Compass Media Networks and ENCO, rather than something Benztown built internally. What made collaboration the right structure there, and what has working that closely with two other companies taught you about how the industry could (or maybe should) operate?

Denes: I’ve always believed in collaboration—Hollywood’s been doing it for years, and now it’s everywhere, especially in fashion.

SPECai is our version of that for radio, bringing together ENCO and Compass—two world-class partners. It’s about combining strengths to build something bigger, while also diversifying risk in a space where development isn’t cheap.

Radio Ink: You and Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti became co-chairs of the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation together at the start of this year. What are you looking forward to about NAB Show in that capacity?

Denes: Deborah is the best co-chair anyone could ask for. Thanks to her, along with Mary Collins, Executive Director of the LABF, and April Carty-Sipp of the NAB, we’ll be honoring Mo Rocca with the LABF Insight Award on Tuesday morning (4/21) at 10 a.m. on the Main Stage in the North Hall (N141).

Radio Ink: Benztown co-sponsors Cocktails and Conversation, and you’ve built your own whole brand around the value of candid industry conversation with Chachi Loves Everybody. What are you hoping to get out of your conversations in 2026?

Denes: I’m most looking forward to seeing friends, learning, and being part of the energy. We’re lucky to be in this business—and to be in a place like Vegas surrounded by so many great people.

I also think it’s important to spend time supporting and encouraging the next generation of broadcasters. This industry has been very good to all of us, and it’s on us to help carry it forward. I really appreciate everything Heather Birks and the BEA do.

If we pick up some new business, a new friend, or a few more great collaboration partners along the way, that’s a win.

This year’s Cocktails and Conversation reception during NAB Show is sponsored by Beasley Media Group, Benztown, Quu, Skyview Networks, ENCO Systems, Xperi, vCreative, Radio Ink, and RBR+TVBR.