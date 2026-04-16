Louisville’s Rose Hires New PD, Midday Host with Heart

A 2026 Gracie Award winner is making a cross-country move. Michelle Heart has been named Program Director and midday host at Connoisseur Media’s Adult Contemporary station 102.3 The Rose (WXMA) in Louisville, succeeding previous PD Smokey Rivers.

Heart joins The Rose after 16 years in Boise, logging over twelve years at Townsquare Media, most recently as a National Midday Host.

Connoisseur Operations Manager and CHR Format Captain Ben Davis said, “Michelle has so much talent in so many areas. From her programming and knowledge of the format, to her on-air and social media skills, and her radiant personality, I knew she was a perfect fit for Louisville!”

Heart added, “From the moment I met the team in Louisville, I knew this was the right fit. I’m so excited to roll up my sleeves and help build The Rose into a brand this community loves.”