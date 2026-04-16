Ohio’s Conservative Eagle Gets a Star Turn With New Format

Total Media Group has reformatted Ironton, OH’s WIRO from Conservative talker The Eagle to Star 106.7, filling the frequency with a blend of 80s and 90s hits alongside local news, weather, and sports, including Ironton High School and Ohio State athletic coverage.

Total Media Group Operations Manager Jason Toy said, “I’m excited with this opportunity with WIRO and the all-new Star 106.7. The music mix is like none other, paired with the local personalities and the information our listeners depend on every day through local news, weather, and sports. Plus, we are your continued home for both Ironton High School and Ohio State Athletics.”