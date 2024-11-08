Cumulus Media Joins iHeart In Industry Layoffs This Week

Cumulus Media has joined iHeartMedia in the Election Week layoffs ahead of the holiday season. Cumulus markets affected so far include Indianapolis and Central Pennsylvania, as iHeart’s cuts hit more than two dozen clusters.

In Indianapolis, Cumulus cut ties with multiple industry veterans, including WZPL Program Director Jimmy Steele, who moved to the role in 2022 after serving as Operations Manager for Cumulus Mobile, AL. WFMS morning co-host Kevin Freeman is also gone after more than three decades at the cluster. He’s joined by WJJK afternoon host Laura Steele, Promotions Coordinator Jennifer Trevino, and members of the sales team.

In Central Pennsylvania, Cumulus saw the departure of WARM Program Director Dave Russell, along with personalities AJ Cobain, Venetia Stephenson, and Gary Sutton.

Almost a week later, we are still learning more names in the iHeart RIF, as well, affecting both market and regional leaders.

Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin SVP of Programming Patrick Davis is gone after two decades. Additional management-level cuts include Tampa Director of Sales Jeff Croy, and Phoenix Senior Director of Entertainment Marketing Kelly Manders.

These restructuring moves, part of iHeart’s reported broader effort to streamline operations and save $150 million, have left a considerable impact across the industry.