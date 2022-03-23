Cumulus Moves Steele to Indy

Cumulus announced late Wednesday that Jimmy Steele is the new Program Director for Indianapolis Top 40 station, WZPL-FM. Steele is making the move to Indy from Mobile where he was Operations Manager for Cumulus’ five-station cluster and PD at Top 40 WABD-FM and News/Talk station WXQW-AM since 2017.

Prior to joining Cumulus Media, Steele held Operations Manager positions for iHeartMedia clusters in Ocean City, MD, Columbus, OH, and San Diego, CA, and has programmed Top 40 stations in multiple markets, including Nashville, TN, Buffalo, NY, and Madison, WI.

Christopher “Boomer” Layfield, Operations Manager, Cumulus Indianapolis, said: “There was huge interest in this position, and I spoke with a number of qualified programmers, but Jimmy stood out from the start. His programming portfolio of experience is loaded with wins and a successful history of working with top-tier talent across the country. His reverence for ZPL’s iconic standing in the market, combined with his passion for making great radio and his distinct vision of how to elevate and amplify the ZPL brand on-air, online, in the community and across social media, make him the ideal choice to become our next Program Director.”

Steele commented: “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Cumulus Indianapolis family and to work alongside the highly committed and talented team at 99.5 ZPL. Thank you to Boomer, Chuck Fredrick, Doug Hamand, Louie Diaz and John Dimick for the amazing opportunity.”