#GALSNGEAR, in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters, will host an in-person Women’s Leadership Summit at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Other content and networking events are also planned for the show April 23-27.

#GALSNGEAR® works to ensure women in media, entertainment and technology gain visibility and facilitates high-level learning and networking opportunities at industry events.

“We’re proud of our strong partnership with NAB since 2016 and so grateful to our sponsors,” said Amy Delouise, Founder. “#GALSNGEAR events have resulted in more women sharing their industry expertise on stages, and in more learning and networking opportunities for participants.”

‘Omniverse Meets Multiverse: Remote Workflows, Creative Results’ is set for April 24 the panel will include Lauralea Otis, Production Technology Manager, MARVEL and Sepi Motamedi, Global Broadcast Industry Marketing Lead, NVIDIA. It is open to all show attendees.

‘#GALSNGEAR Women’s Leadership Summit’ is set for April 26. Sessions and panels include: ‘Launch Your Leadership Journey’, ‘Build Authority, Platform and Power’, ‘Media & Entertainment Trends & Strategies’, and ‘Next Steps: Power Up Your Leadership Journey’.

Registration is required for the ‘Women’s Leadership Summit’.

NAB Show information and registration can be found Here.