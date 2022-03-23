A Truckload of Cash For The Kids

WMAS-FM in Springfield, MA recently held its Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon and raised $226,925. The funds raised will be donated to the Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield. To date, the WMAS CMN Radiothons has raised over 4.5 million dollars.

Audacy Market Manager Craig Swimm said, “I’m so proud of our team. COVID is still a major challenge in the Northeast along with gas prices, inflation and world events. For our listeners to give back in such a big away shows the power of live, local radio”