KNBR Layoffs Lead Cumulus Media’s Latest Round of Reductions

This past week, Cumulus Media initiated another round of layoffs after letting go of several Program Directors and on-air hosts in Indianapolis and Central Pennsylvania. The latest cuts are across America but with a particular focus on KNBR in the Bay Area.

Among those let go there are longtime afternoon host Tom Tolbert, who has been with the station for 28 years, and his co-host John Lund. Creative director Tony Rhein and producer Danny Dunn were also laid off.

Current KNBR afternoon co-host Adam Copeland will team up with Derek Papa for a new afternoon show. In middays, Greg Silver joins as the new midday co-host and producer alongside San Francisco 49ers play-by-play announcer Greg Papa. Additionally, KNBR’s primary operations will relocate from their offices at 750 Battery Street in San Francisco to Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Across the hall, at 107.7 The Bone (KSAN), Lamont & Tonelli came to an abrupt end on Friday after 35 years. While not confirmed as part of the layoffs, the duo has hinted that they may have a new home other than The Bone in the future.

San Francisco Market Manager Larry Blumhagen said, “We make these moves as Cumulus San Francisco is experiencing an exceptionally successful year. We continue to evolve as an organization committed to excellence and to growing for the future. With these changes, we say goodbye to some of our most storied and influential talent and we extend our gratitude for their countless contributions.”

Nationwide, the layoffs extended beyond San Francisco. Afternoon host Kira Kathleen was let go from Cincinnati’s Warm 98.5 (WRRM) after just a few months in the role, and morning host Blake Powers was released from Cumulus’ WTCB (B106.7) in Columbia, SC.

Powers told Radio Ink, “Thank you to Cumulus VP of AC Programming Chris Hoffman, Cumulus Columbia Market Manager Tammy O’Dell, and Cumulus Columbia WTCB/B106.7 & WOMG 98.5 PD Leo Baldwin for having me as part of their team. Best wishes to them!”