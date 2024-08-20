Kira K Comes To Cincinnati From Cat Country

Starting Tuesday, September 3, Kira K is moving from Allentown to Cincinnati to host afternoons on Cumulus Media’s Warm 98.5 (WRRM). Kira has co-hosted mornings on Cat Country 96 (WCTO) since 2022 with Sam Malone.

Her career started in Las Vegas, with an on-air stint for Audacy and work as a sales assistant and producer for Lotus Broadcasting.

Warm 98.5 Program Director Josh Wolff said, “It’s always terrific when we can promote from within Cumulus. Kira’s drive, talent, and engagement of listeners on multiple platforms will be a wonderful addition. We’re delighted to have her join the team.”

Kira K commented, “I am incredibly excited and grateful to join WRRM Cincinnati. Warm 98.5’s established team and I share a dedication and love for creating a connection with the audience, from content to being out in the community. I’m ready to create, have fun, meet Cincinnati, and see what this new chapter has in store!”