Kira Joins The Cat

Kira Smethers will co-host mornings on CAT Country 96 (WCTO-FM)) in Allentown, PA. She comes over to Cumulus from Lotus Broadcasting in Las Vegas.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kira to the CAT Country Morning Show,” said Elizabeth Pembleton, VP/MM. “Her passion, drive and understanding of audience engagement, and of social and audio evolution, captured my attention immediately. She is incredibly talented and is an exceptional complement to veteran Morning Host, Sam Malone and the entire CAT Country team.”

“I am so excited to become part of the CAT Country team,” said Smethers. “I can’t wait to embrace the Allentown/Bethlehem community and take on a new town one pink drink at a time!”

Smethers joins Sam Malone and The CAT Morning Crew February 15.