Pete McMurray Joins WLS

The Pete McMurray Show debuts on WLS-AM 890 Saturday February 12. Longtime Chicago radio and television personality Pete McMurray will be joined by co-hosts, Chicago performer Lisa Kotara and veteran Chicago radio personality Rob Martier.

The two-hour Saturday evening program will cover entertainment, celebrities, sports, politics, social issues, and everything that is topical and fun.

“We are so excited to be back on the radio in Chicago, especially the ‘WLS 50,000-watt blowtorch,’ said McMurray. “WLS is our 7th station added in six months to our growing Illinois and Northwest Indiana network.

“We are delighted to add more local programming to weekends with The Pete McMurray Show,” said Stephanie Tichenor, PD. “Pete will entertain our listeners with Chicago-style radio infused with laughter, lifestyle and local content.”