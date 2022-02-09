Mad Dog/Stephen A. Magic

SiriusXM host Chris “Mad Dog” Russo will join Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim on ESPN’s signature morning debate show, ‘First Take’, for the full two hours February 16. An appearance by Mad Dog earlier this year caught the eye of programmers prompting plans for a weekly appearance.

“In January, First Take aired its most-watched episode ever and fans are continuing to turn to the show for can’t-miss reactions to big time moments and breaking news,” said Norby Williamson, EVP Executive Editor Production. “We couldn’t be more excited to add another marquee name in Chris “Mad Dog” Russo to our weekly rotating lineup and further build this momentum going forward, providing viewers with the best possible debates, topics and content.”

The weekly Wednesday appearances will start March 2.