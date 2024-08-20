Alex Cooper Finds a New Home at SiriusXM in Landmark Deal

In another major podcasting coup for the satellite broadcaster, SiriusXM has a major multi-year deal with Alex Cooper for the distribution and sales rights to Call Her Daddy and the entire Unwell Network starting in 2025. Cooper had previously been with Spotify.

This partnership will bring exclusive audio and video podcasting content to SiriusXM, where Unwell Network series will be prominently featured in the recently upgraded SiriusXM app. Episodes will also be available ad-free on SiriusXM Podcasts+, the company’s new subscription service within Apple Podcasts.

Since starting in 2018, Call Her Daddy has become one of the most-listened to podcasts in the US. This is the second major podcast SiriusXM has snatched away from competitors in 2024 as the company bolsters its on-demand offerings – SiriusXM nabbed the rights to Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes’ SmartLess from Amazon for nine figures in January.

Alex Cooper shared, “I am beyond excited to work with SiriusXM. The Daddy Gang will always be my top priority, and with SiriusXM we will continue to find new ways to evolve and provide my listeners the best experience. The Daddy Gang wants more, so we’re getting ready to give them more…I can’t wait for this new chapter to begin.”

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein commented, “Alex’s fearless, unfiltered approach, where no topic is off the table, has created a passionate and dedicated fanbase that is unmatched in podcasting and perfectly aligns with the content that SiriusXM subscribers have come to love and expect from us. SiriusXM is the perfect home for Alex to continue her amazing growth trajectory, with our unique ability to introduce her and her growing roster of standout talent to new listeners, as well as super-serve her core fans with new content. Alex is the voice of a new generation, and I can’t wait to see what we do together in the years to come.”