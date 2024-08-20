Salem CEO David Santrella To Receive National Radio Award

The NAB is set to honor Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella with the National Radio Award. The ceremony will take place during the Marconi Radio Awards at the 2024 NAB Show New York on October 9.

Santrella’s radio career began in Chicago with WMAQ and WBBM, before moving to Salem in 2001. He rose to Operations Vice President and President of Salem’s Radio division, before becoming President of Broadcast Media. Since starting his tenure as CEO in January 2022, Salem Media Group has expanded its digital arenas with initiatives like Salem Surround, Salem Podcast Network, SalemNOW, and Salem News Channel.

His contributions have not only been confined to Salem. Santrella served as the NAB Joint Board of Directors chair from June 2021 to June 2023 and is a Director for the NAB Leadership Foundation. He also was the radio chair of Radio Ink‘s Forecast 2024.

Santrella joins previous National Radio Award winners Fred and Paul Jacobs, Caroline Beasley, and last year’s honoree, Diane Sutter.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt praised Santrella, stating, “NAB is extremely pleased to recognize Dave for his exceptional contributions to the radio industry. On National Radio Day, it’s especially fitting to recognize a leader whose belief in radio’s unique ability to serve the public is second to none. Dave’s public service ethos, along with a keen business acumen and authentic leadership style have strengthened the entire radio ecosystem, making him a most deserving recipient of this year’s National Radio Award.”