Bloomberg Radio to Replace Rock 92.9 on Boston’s WBOS-FM

Boston Classic Rock station Rock 92.9, including Dave and Chuck the Freak, is getting bumped off its main signal in favor of Bloomberg Radio. Beasley Media Group announced on Tuesday that WBOS will now carry 24/7 business news programming.

Starting September 3, Rock 92.9 will swap to Bloomberg’s current Boston home, WRCA-AM. The station will also be heard on WBOS-HD2 and 106.1 FM via translator. The Rock 92.9 app and stream will also persist.

Beasley first brought Bloomberg Radio into the market in 2017.

Bloomberg Audio Head Anthony Mancini said, “This expansion of our partnership with Beasley Media Group will allow us to exponentially expand Bloomberg Radio’s reach in Boston. Moving to a full market FM frequency will give us the bandwidth we need to have an increased presence in the region, and the capacity to bring even more listeners Bloomberg’s in-depth coverage of the financial markets and beyond.”

Beasley Media Regional Vice President/Northeast Mary Menna commented, “We’re excited to expand our great partnership with a global news and business leader of Bloomberg’s magnitude. This unique programming underscores the company’s commitment to providing our listeners with the very best content and compliments our other Boston brands: 98.5 The Sports Hub, HOT 96.9, WROR 105.7, and Country 102.5.”