Zach Lyons Joins Blaine Bishop on Nashville’s 104.5 The Zone

Cumulus Media Nashville is adding Zach Lyons to the lineup on 104.5 The Zone (WGFX) for a new afternoon Sports Talk show, Blaine and Zach. Lyons will join forces with former Tennessee Titans star and four-time Pro Bowler Blaine Bishop every weekday.

Lyons will also co-host the Titans postgame show, Titans Talk Back, alongside Brent Dougherty, Lucas Panzica, and Kevin Dyson.

Lyons brings a rich background in sports media to the team, including his role as co-founder of the Nashville-centric Broadway Sports Media and host of the Football and Other F Words podcast, which will now be a part of the 104.5 The Zone Podcast Network.

WGFX/WWTN Operations Manager Paul Mason commented, “The exciting on-air duo of Blaine Bishop and Zach Lyons will ignite afternoons on 104.5 The Zone, delivering destination sports talk at its best. Zach is very well-versed in analytics and will bring an interesting dynamic to the show alongside Blaine.”

Lyons said, “I am in shock that I will be living out a dream that I have had for decades. The fact that I get to talk shop with a legend like Blaine Bishop on 104.5 The Zone every day is just the cherry on top. Honored and grateful for all the support, especially from my wife Loren, and look forward to bringing listeners the best two hours of sports radio throughout the week.”