iHeartMedia Lifts Bob Morgan To Upstate New York Area President

Following the departure of iHeartMedia Albany leader Howard Greiner to become its Nashville Metro President, the broadcaster has appointed Bob Morgan as Area President of the newly established Upstate New York Area, covering 39 stations.

Serving as Rochester Market President for the past half-decade, Morgan will now integrate iHeart’s Albany, Poughkeepsie, and Sussex markets into his current oversight. Before joining iHeart in August 2012, he held leadership roles at American Tower Corporation and CBS Radio.

Division President Dan Lankford noted, “Bob has done an excellent job leading the West New York area for iHeartMedia the last five years. I’m excited to partner with Bob to integrate three additional markets into his area of oversight.”

Bob Morgan shared, “I am excited for the opportunity to be working with the talented teams in Albany, Poughkeepsie, and Sussex. Our market-leading iconic brands have a long history of serving their communities, listeners and clients, and I look forward to helping build upon that success.”