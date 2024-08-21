Super Hi-Fi’s Rosetta Traffic Takes Ad Management To The Cloud

AI-based audio provider Super Hi-Fi has launched Rosetta Traffic – a new traffic system for radio stations that works with its cloud-based management services. This new tool incorporates existing ad management platforms like Marketron into Super Hi-Fi offerings.

Rosetta Traffic facilitates the conversion and streaming of traditional advertising assets into cloud-ready formats, ensuring smooth playback and integration with existing reporting systems. This development allows broadcasters to transition to cloud functionalities with minimal changes to their current setups.

Super Hi-Fi CEO Zack Zalon stated: “Our goal at Super Hi-Fi is to help transform the entire radio landscape, so radio companies can thrive. Today, Super Hi-Fi already delivers over 400 million programmatic ads per month for our customers. Rosetta Traffic makes it easier than ever for our partners to use that same reliable scale and capability – together with proven, traditional traffic systems – in order to streamline radio station operations and win in an ever-changing landscape.”

Marketron CEO Jimshade Chaudhari added, “Marketron has been driving innovation in the radio industry for over 50 years, offering robust traffic and revenue management systems along with integrated digital sales enablement tools. It’s encouraging to see Super Hi-Fi also investing in the radio sector, bringing new technology to support broadcasters in transitioning their operations to the cloud. Super Hi-Fi’s efforts complement our industry-leading systems, helping our radio customers achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness.”