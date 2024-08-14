Howard Greiner Named Metro President of iHeartMedia Nashville

iHeartMedia has appointed Howard Greiner as the new Metro President for its Nashville operations, effective immediately. He joins iHeart’s Music City cluster after leading the company’s Albany, Poughkeepsie, and Sussex, NJ markets since 2021.

This marks a return to Nashville for Greiner, who previously spent two decades in Middle Tennessee as President and COO for Buntin Out-of-Home Media, LLC. In his new role, Howard Greiner will oversee operations across broadcast, digital, mobile, social, and live events for nine Nashville stations, including The Big 98 (WSIX) and 107.5 The River (WRVW).

He will report directly to Division President Nick Gnau.

iHeart Markets Group President Hartley Adkins stated, “Nashville is an extremely important market for iHeartMedia. Howard continues to demonstrate strong leadership and that combined with his expertise in media, advertising, and sales, I am confident he will build upon the incredible success and strong reputation that iHeartMedia Nashville has with its listeners, advertising partners, and the community.”