Greiner To Lead iHeartMedia Albany

Howard Greiner has been named Area President, iHeartMedia Albany. Greiner takes over for Kristen Delaney who will retire at the end of the year.

“I’m excited to welcome Howard to the iHeart family,” said Dan Lankford, Division President. “Howard’s extensive marketing knowledge and years of experience building winning teams will be a great asset to our Albany area operations.”

“I am excited to join America’s leading audio company bringing over 30 years of national, regional and local marketing and media experience to an exceptional team of professionals in the Albany, Poughkeepsie and Sussex, NJ markets,” said Greiner.

Greiner joins iHeartMedia after running his own consulting firm for three years. He also was President and COO of Buntin Out-Of-Home Media for 18 years.