Baltimore’s Your Public Radio Grows

Your Public Radio (WYPR) 88.1FM, has completed the acquisition of WTMD 89.7 FM from Towson University. Work on the acquisition has been underway since May.

“It’s fitting that we celebrate Public Radio Music Day by officially welcoming WTMD – its listeners and team – into the Your Public Radio family,” said LaFontaine E. Oliver, President/GM. “As we prepare for our 20th anniversary in 2022, we are as committed as ever to the community, providing local news and expanded music, arts and cultural programming. Preserving WTMD’s license, music discovery format and service is central our community commitment.”

“We’re grateful to have found a partner in WYPR to continue the community-first, public radio station in its existing format that listeners have come to appreciate from WTMD,” said Ben Lowenthal, CFO and VP Administration and Finance at Towson University. “Maintaining WTMD’s format was of the utmost importance for TU as we sought a new home for this award-winning station.”