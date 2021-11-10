CPR Swaps With Pikes Peak CC

Colorado Public Radio and Pikes Peak Community College are trading signals in Colorado Springs. The switch is set for early 2022.

PPCC’s radio station, KEPC, will change its call letters to KXRE and air on 102.1 FM and 1490 AM, while CPR’s Indie 102.3, will air on 89.7 FM in Colorado Springs and 93.3 FM in Pueblo.

“This trade represents a win-win for CPR and our students,” said Lance Bolton, PPCC President. “CPR gets a stronger signal, and our students get new internship opportunities at KRCC. Meanwhile, the college’s station, will continue to play the maximum variety of tunes that our campus community loves.”

“Indie 102.3 began broadcasting in Colorado Springs in April 2020 and has seen steady audience growth in the region,” said Stewart Vanderwilt, CPR President/CEO. “We’re excited to expand its reach through this trade while also establishing a paid internship program for students from Pikes Peak Community College.”

As part of the agreement, PPCC students will have the opportunity to intern with KRCC, the southern Colorado news station operated by CPR. In addition, CPR and KRCC will also provide engineering assistance to PPCC’s tower and infrastructure.