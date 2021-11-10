WTMJ New Morning News Anchor

Vince Vitrano will be the new ‘Wisconsin’s Morning News’ anchor on 620 WTMJ. Vitrano will take over for Gene Mueller, a 44 year Milwaukee radio news veteran; who will retire in February 2022.

“For a kid born and raised in Wisconsin, this job is like playing for the Brewers and the Bucks! Salute to Gene Mueller, who is a friend, a colleague, and someone I’ve looked up to in our business. To succeed him in this role is truly an honor,” said Vitrano.

“Vince Vitrano is a perfect choice to fill ‘the big chair’,” said Mueller.” He continued, “He’s a true Wisconsinite— a solid news veteran who shares the interests, sensibilities, and concerns of our listeners. I will sleep better and longer knowing Vince is there, continuing a legacy broadcast with passion, care, and integrity.”

Vitrano is an Emmy award winning reporter and anchor, joining TMJ4 in the spring of 2000 as a general assignment reporter. He has earned numerous honors from the Associated Press, the Milwaukee Press Club, and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.