Princess Di Podcast

‘When Diana Met…’ is a new limited-series podcast from CNN Audio. It focuses on the many meeting Princess Diana had with public figures, politicians, dignitaries and celebrities.

Aminatou Sow is the host of the series- “So yes, this is a show about Diana Spencer, the royal, the mother, the fashion icon, the philanthropist, but it really is a show about us,” said Sow. “I find it baffling, I find it curious, but ultimately it is just so predictably human. I am really looking forward to speaking to other smart people who can offer their own personal and professional takes on why Diana embodied so many different things to so many different people.”