WNYC has hired David Giambusso and Jon Campbell as Editors. Giambusso takes over a new position Day-Of News Editor; Campbell will become Albany Editor.

Giambusso has covered New York and New Jersey for close to 14 years, including the last four as the New York City editor for Politico. Campbell is the new Albany bureau chief. He has been a Capitol reporter for more than a decade.

Both start December 6.