WFAN Announces Two Shows to Replace Somers

The 74-year old Steve Somers had been with the sports station all 34 years of its existence. On Wednesday WFAN announced two shows that will fill in the 7-hour nightly shift Somers covered.

Keith McPherson will cover the 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. starting November 22 and Sal Licata, who’s been on air in a part-time role since 2018, will now host from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. ET, effective November 15.

McPherson joins WFAN after serving as social media manager and podcast host for Jomboy Media since January 2020. Prior to that, he held roles including social media strategist for Transition Sports & Entertainment; manager of digital marketing and strategy (sports) for Roc Nation; social media manager for fuboTV; social media coordinator for MTV Networks; and MLB Fan Cave representative for Major League Baseball.

“Keith and Sal will form a dynamic evening one-two punch, as both have the passion and drive to usher in an exciting new era on The Fan,” said Chris Oliviero, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy New York. “These hours became a must listen for decades with the iconic Steve Somers behind the microphone, and that will continue as Keith and Sal entertain the tristate area nightly be it on the road or even at home under the covers.”

“This is really a dream come true,” said McPherson. “I find no greater joy or entertainment than live sports and it’s a blessing and an honor to have this opportunity at a place like WFAN. I look forward to talking sports every day in New York and helping to lead this station into the future.”

“Having a full time show on WFAN means everything to me,” said Licata. “It’s an honor and a privilege to have an opportunity to talk sports every night with the most passionate fans, in the greatest city in the world, on the best sports talk station ever created. It’s all I have ever wanted.”

Sal Licata started his broadcasting career as an intern at WFAN in January 2003 and worked his way up since. In addition to hosting at WFAN, Licata, a Long Island native, has been with SNY since 2010 and can be seen weeknights on “Geico Sportsnite” and weekly on “Baseball Night in New York.”