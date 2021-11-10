Fox News Audio Highlights Veterans Day

Fox News Audio will present special Veterans Day themed programming on November 11th across podcast and radio platforms. Included will be a feed of the ceremony marking the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Other programming includes: Tonya J. Power presenting a Securing America feature for radio affiliates and Fox News Headlines on SiriusXM. She will talk with military members and veterans.

Jonny Joey Jones, host of the Proud American podcast will feature the founder of Luke’s Wings, Fletcher Gill. The organization provides complimentary airfare to wounded, injured or ill service members so they can be with their loved ones.

Also the stable of syndicated Fox News Radio program hosts will all pay tribute to veterans with special guest segments and host monologues.