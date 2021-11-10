Guaranty Grieving The Loss of Host

Guaranty Media in Baton Rouge announced on Wednesday that James Gilmore lost his battle with cancer this week. GM Gordy Rush said Gilmore was a consummate professional who loved the radio business. Gilmore was only 51 years of age.

Gilmore began his broadcast career in Columbus, Georgia back in 1990 on the Top 40 Station WCGQ, and in 1999 he moved to Baton Rouge where he began working for Guaranty Media. James worked every shift at 100.7 The Tiger at some point or another, and could be seen often around town hosting and emceeing concerts and events.

“James was an incredible man who always looked at things from the positive side of life,” says Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster in an email to staff. “He showed me and I hope you incredible dignity and courage as he battled his cancer. I can’t recall a time that he complained or said why me.”

James won the 2020 Lifetime Achievement award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters and was an incredibly positive influence on everyone he came in contact with.