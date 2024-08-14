USRN and MRN Renew Licenses With ARC Software

Affiliate research, sales, and relationship management solutions provider ARC Software has renewed licensing agreements with United Stations Radio Network and Motor Racing Network. ARC features include advanced affiliate tracking, in-depth sales analytics, reporting tools, and a CRM interface preloaded with information on every radio station in North America.

United Stations Radio Network President Stefan Jones expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing relationship, stating, “ARC is an important part of our day-to-day and we look forward to continuing the partnership.”

Motor Racing Network Director of Radio Partnerships & Traffic Bob Quick noted, “The relationship we have developed over the past 5 years with ARC is mission critical for our needs in the radio network space. The tools incorporated within the ARC platform continues to streamline our processes here for client retention and acquisition.”

Jason Bailey, founder of ARC Software, commented on the partnerships, “We are thrilled to continue our partnerships with United Stations Radio Network and Motor Racing Network. Both of them have been integral in shaping the broadcast landscape, and we’re proud to support their ongoing success.”