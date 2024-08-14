Luke Story Starts A New Chapter With Colorado Broadcasters

The Colorado Broadcasters Association is adding former Arkansas Broadcasters Association CEO Luke Story as its new Vice President of Member Services. Story will focus on amplifying advocacy efforts, member benefits, and supporting long-term strategic goals.

Starting as a news and sports reporter for several Georgia radio and television stations, he rose to work with Georgia Public Radio before serving as the Director of Communications for the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. Story has also been active on several national broadcasting committees, including the Emergency Alert System Committee, and local nonprofit boards.

Luke Story commented, “I am deeply honored to serve in this new role with the Colorado Broadcasters Association. Joining this distinguished group is an exciting opportunity, and I am eager to contribute to advancing a mission that has already seen remarkable success. I look forward to meeting the members and supporters of the association and working together to further our shared goals.”

Colorado Broadcasters Association President & CEO Justin Sasso said, “The CBA’s multifaceted mission includes growing the association to better serve our members, streamlining operations and productivity. Luke’s contributions will help achieve these goals exponentially, while providing our members with robust leadership to the benefit of all Colorado broadcasters.”

“I’ve known Luke, personally and professionally, for several years and have admired his passion and accomplishments for the industry. I could not be more excited to welcome Luke to Colorado. I truly look forward to working alongside him as we continue the growth of Colorado’s broadcast industry.”