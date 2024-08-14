Libsyn Boosts Leadership, Moving Rick Selah To CRO

Six months after advancing him to AdvertiseCast VP of Sales, Libsyn has promoted Rick Selah to Chief Revenue Officer. The move comes as the company reports a 24% growth in host-read ads during the first half of 2024, and strengthens its sales team.

Since joining the company in 2022, Selah has been pivotal in sales and content partnerships. Before joining Libsyn, he co-founded PodAdReps, leading to its eventual acquisition by the company. He previously served at CastPlus and Westwood One in sales and leadership roles.

Stephen Pickens and Anthony Savelli have also been promoted to Executive Vice Presidents of Sales, bringing extensive media strategy experience. Stephen Perlstein joins as Senior Vice President of Publishing, adding expertise from his previous roles at Viral Nation, Studio71, Skybound Entertainment, and Feral Audio.

Libsyn Chief Revenue Officer Rick Selah stated, “Podcast advertising is rapidly gaining traction, drawing more advertisers eager to reach engaged audiences with sophisticated targeting and measurement on par with other digital channels. We’re continuing to invest in product innovation and deepen our talent pool to expand relationships with advertisers and agencies, empowering more brands to harness the power of our host-read, dynamic, and programmatic ad offerings as we enter our next phase of accelerated growth.”