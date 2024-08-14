Taylor Anderson Named CMO At Intentional Life Media

Christian broadcaster Intentional Life Media is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of Taylor Anderson as Chief Marketing Officer. Alongside Anderson, Brian Neuwirth will serve as the company’s Director of Live Events and Partnerships.

Tasked with growing ILM’s marketing efforts, Anderson aims to enhance fundraising initiatives, media asset management, marketing services, content creation, and event organization. Neuwirth will manage the execution of live events and cultivate ongoing partnerships to further the ministry’s reach. These promotions come as ILM, the parent ministry of Family Life Radio, seeks to amplify its radio and digital presence.

Taylor Anderson said, “As we enter a new era at Intentional Life Media, our goal is to expand our reach and deepen our engagement across radio and digital channels. I’m honored to lead our marketing department in sharing the hope of Christ through every opportunity.”

Intentional Life Media President and CEO Evan Carlson said, “Taylor and Brian understand the importance of reaching as many as possible with the message of hope in Christ, and we are thrilled to see this come to fruition through marketing, content, events, and more.”