‘Daddy’ Climbs, ‘New Heights’ Falls in Q2 US Podcast Rankings

The Joe Rogan Experience, Crime Junkie, and The Daily continue to dominate the US podcast sector as Edison Research releases its Q2 2024 rankings of the nation’s Top 50 podcasts. Outside of the top three, Call Her Daddy saw a significant rise, climbing three places to re-enter the top five, a position it hasn’t held since spring 2023.

Meanwhile, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce experienced a notable drop from Q1, descending ten places to fourteenth, likely due to the NFL off-season impact and the end of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. This is probably unwelcome news to the duo, who are reportedly seeking a nine-figure deal for the podcast.

Noteworthy newcomers include Dropouts at number 41, which has seen a rise in popularity following extensive media attention and a tour on the East Coast. Another new entry, You Should Know Podcast, debuted at number 42 after a successful tour, capturing listener interest.

The Joe Rogan Experience (Joe Rogan) Crime Junkie (audiochuck) The Daily (The New York Times) Call Her Daddy (Unwell) Dateline NBC (NBC News) SmartLess (Wondery) Stuff You Should Know (iHeartPodcasts) This American Life (This American Life) This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von (Theo Von) Morbid (Wondery) Club Shay Shay (iHeartPodcasts and The Volume) MrBallen Podcast (Ballen Studios and Wondery) Serial (Serial Productions) New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (WSE Originals) The Ramsey Show (Ramsey Network) The Ben Shapiro Show (The Daily Wire) Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend (Team Coco) My Favorite Murder (Exactly Right) Pod Save America (Crooked Media) 2 Bears 1 Cave (YMH Studios) Distractible (Distractible) The Breakfast Club (The Black Effect Network) Rotten Mango (Stephanie Soo & Ramble) Planet Money (NPR) Bad Friends (Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee) Murder, Mystery & Makeup (Audioboom Studios) The Dan Bongino Show (Cumulus Podcast Network) Cancelled with Tana Mongeau (Studio71) Up First (NPR) Fresh Air (NPR/WHYY) The Pat McAfee Show (ESPN) Dark History (Audioboom Studios) The Tucker Carlson Podcast (Tucker Carlson Network) Office Ladies (Earwolf) The Joe Budden Podcast (The Joe Budden Network) Million Dollaz Worth of Game (Barstool Sports) Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Armchair Umbrella) TED Talks Daily (TED Audio Collective) Huberman Lab (Sicomm Media) Impaulsive with Logan Paul (Logan Paul) Dropouts (Dropouts) You Should Know Podcast (Wood Elf Media) Drink Champs (The Black Effect Network) The Megyn Kelly Show (SiriusXM) Dumb Blonde (Dumb Blonde Productions) Nightcap (iHeartPodcasts and The Volume) Hidden Brain (Hidden Brain) Radiolab (WNYC Studios) No Jumper (No Jumper) Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain (emma chamberlain)

Data is provided by Edison Podcast Metrics, based on surveys from 5,206 U.S. podcast listeners aged 13 and older, who reported their weekly listening habits along with demographic and behavioral data. The ranking reflects each podcast’s reach as a percentage of the total weekly podcast audience.