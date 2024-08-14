Milwaukee Radio Mourns The Loss Of Ian McCain at 54

Wisconsin radio talent Justin Cooper, known on-air as Ian McCain, has passed away at the age of 54 following a brief illness. He had been with the Milwaukee Radio Alliance since 2011, serving as Assistant Program Director and afternoon host on FM 102/1 (WLUM). He also was Digital PD for WLUM, B93.3 (WLDB), and Fonz-FM (WZTI-AM).

Ian McCain’s radio career included positions at WKQX and AOL Music in Chicago, KJMY/KSOY and KJQN in Salt Lake City, KKMB-KSLI in Lincoln, KMYZ in Tulsa, Saga Communications in Des Moines, KNRX in Kansas City, and KJDE in his home town of Omaha.

His influence extended beyond the airwaves, deeply touching the Milwaukee music scene and its artists.

Milwaukee Radio Alliance Vice President of Programming and Operations Michelle Rutkowski said, “Ian’s passing has created a massive void in our hallways and our hearts,” said Michelle Rutkowski, Vice President of Programming and Operations. “His spirit, his love of music, his sheer volume, and his wickedly funny wit have left an indelible mark on the MRA, our partners, and our listeners. It’s been our absolute privilege to have called him our co-worker and, more importantly, our friend for the last 13 years.”

A family spokesperson said, “We want to thank all of the people who knew and cared for Justin. Milwaukee welcomed him in with open arms and he returned that embrace with all of his heart. We so appreciate all of the love and support the City has always given him, and now to us in this heartbreaking time.”