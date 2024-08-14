$10M Budget Woes Trigger More New York Public Radio Layoffs

Eleven months after cutting its workforce by 6% due to budget shortfalls, New York Public Radio will again lay off staff due to a projected $10 million budget shortfall. At least 8% of staff are expected to be let go, per NYPR CEO LaFontaine Oliver.

Oliver detailed the financial difficulties in an email to staff, obtained by Hell Gate, citing persistent increases in expenses and revenue declines despite previous cost-cutting measures such as staff cuts, a hiring freeze, the elimination of senior executive roles, and a hold on annual salary increases and paid internships.

He wrote, “Our deficit continues to climb, and with our Q4 reconciliation complete and the books closed on FY24, we are now projecting a deficit for FY25 that is on course to once again reach more than $10 million by the end of the year.”

NYPR is the parent entity of WNYC, classical music station WQXR, and news site Gothamist. An 8% RIF for the broadcaster would likely affect around 25 positions.

Oliver blames economic uncertainty and increased competition, saying, “For profit, nonprofit, and public media outlets alike are continuing to sustain losses wrought by declines in advertising, shifting audience behaviors, disruptions in the tech space, stubbornly high interest rates, and overall uncertainty in the markets.”

He added, “Competition for philanthropic support is stiff, not only from our peers in nonprofit news outlets who are accelerating their pursuit of these same dollars in the face of increased challenges. Membership, long the hallmark of the public media model, is being strongly impacted by shifts from legacy media to digital platforms.”

NYPR is providing a buyout offer to certain employees over the next two weeks, with job cuts to come next month.

The financial landscape for public radio has been challenging. NPR has experienced a 30% decline in weekly listenership since 2020, and numerous stations nationwide are grappling with financial difficulties in the post-pandemic era.

San Francisco’s KQED laid off 8% of its staff in May, the same month that LAist (KPCC) announced a buyout plan. Additionally, Boston’s WBUR, Santa Monica’s KCRW, Chicago Public Radio, WAMU in Washington DC, and CapRadio in Sacramento have also experienced buyouts and layoffs within the past year.