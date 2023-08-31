Sacramento’s CapRadio Announces Layoffs As Donations Drop

CapRadio, Sacramento’s NPR affiliate, is facing layoffs due to financial constraints. The public radio station announced that 12% of its workforce will be affected, with the majority being part-time employees.

In recent years, CapRadio has undertaken three significant projects, including a new headquarters and public performance space in downtown Sacramento. These projects encountered obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in donor support. The station confirmed that despite these challenges, the projects are nearing completion.

Board Chair Andrea Clark stated that the board is in talks with CapRadio management and license holder Sacramento State to plan the next steps.

CapRadio Interim General Manager Tom Karlo said, “This is a difficult decision, but we view it as necessary to carry out the station’s public service mission during a financially challenging time for us and for media across the country.”