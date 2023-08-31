YouTube’s ‘Vlad & Niki’ Start Preschool Podcast With Audacy

Audacy and the YouTubers behind the popular Vlad & Niki channel have teamed up in a new preschool podcast series, Vlad & Niki Podcast Adventures. Produced by Atomic Entertainment and distributed by Audacy, the podcast is presented in partnership with Flintstones Vitamins.

The podcast aims to offer engaging and educational content for children aged 3 to 6. Each episode will include STEM-focused elements and impart valuable life lessons on themes such as sharing, empathy, and family bonding. The series will introduce a new character, Oopsie Daisy, a magical pink llama.

The podcast is part of the expanding Vlad & Niki brand, which also includes a range of merchandise and toys available in 25 countries.

Sergey and Victoria Vashketov, parents of Vlad and Niki, said, “Podcasts and the world of audio provide us with the opportunity to tell different kinds of stories with new and exciting characters and to expand our brand to new audiences, and we’re very thankful to our wonderful partners at Audacy and Bayer for joining us on this magical journey!”

Audacy EVP of Digital Sales Ken Lagana added, “As soon as we partnered with Atomic Entertainment, we immediately thought of our client partners at Bayer to help us bring this to market in a meaningful way.”