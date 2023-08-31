Longtime Cincinnati Radio Talent Jim Scott Reveals ALS Diagnosis

Veteran Cincinnati radio host Jim Scott has revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Scott, 80, made the announcement on Facebook, detailing that symptoms started appearing about three years ago. Notably, these symptoms manifested in the same limbs that were affected by polio, which he contracted in 1954.

Starting his radio career in 1968 with 1360 WSAI, Scott later had a long tenure of 30 years at 700 WLW. He was diagnosed with ALS in the spring of 2022 but decided to wait before going public with the news. Scott noted that while ALS and polio are both motor-neuron diseases, the outcomes can be drastically different.

In his post, Scott said, “ALS affects the voice. That’s the part that really irritates me, but you gotta keep your sense of humor. I can still talk, and if you listen closely, you’ll be able to understand me. Sounds like a Beatles song ‘Listen let me whisper in your ear!'”

Despite his condition, Scott remains optimistic and finds support in the ALS community. He emphasized the importance of hope and revealed that he now uses a cane, which he’s named “Abel,” to assist him in walking.

“We learn from each other not to give up hope and to just keep on keeping on. I’ve had a wonderful life, am still having a wonderful life, and I don’t have any intention of checking out soon,” he says.